Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Strong showing in Saturday's win
Beasley had 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and three steals in Saturday's summer league win over the Celtics.
The Nuggets moved to 2-0 over the first two days of league play with Beasley and Monte Morris leading the way. Beasley had 10 points in the opener Friday and followed up with a team-high 19 on Saturday in just 26 minutes of action.
