Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Thrives again from beyond arc

Beasley lit up the Heat for 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two assists over 28 minutes Monday in the Nuggets' 103-87 victory.

Making his sixth consecutive start in place of the injured Gary Harris (groin), Beasley once again racked up the points on the back of some stellar efficiency from the field and distance. Despite attempting more than half of his 9.0 shots per game from beyond the arc this season, Beasley upholds a 50.5 percent mark from the field, which has translated to some explosive scoring outings when he's received major minutes. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, it's come with little in the way of supporting statistics. During the aforementioned six-start run, Beasley is averaging only 2,0 boards, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 32.7 minutes per game.