Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Thrives again from beyond arc
Beasley lit up the Heat for 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two assists over 28 minutes Monday in the Nuggets' 103-87 victory.
Making his sixth consecutive start in place of the injured Gary Harris (groin), Beasley once again racked up the points on the back of some stellar efficiency from the field and distance. Despite attempting more than half of his 9.0 shots per game from beyond the arc this season, Beasley upholds a 50.5 percent mark from the field, which has translated to some explosive scoring outings when he's received major minutes. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, it's come with little in the way of supporting statistics. During the aforementioned six-start run, Beasley is averaging only 2,0 boards, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 32.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Posts strong shooting night•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scoring run continues Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Career-high point tally in win•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Starting Friday•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Another big scoring night Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 18 points in Monday's win•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...