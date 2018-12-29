Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Will not return Friday

Beasley will not return to Friday's game against the Spurs due to a left ankle injury, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Beasley was having a good night before exiting. He accumulated 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, and one assist across 26 minutes before sustaining the injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but expect an update once the Nuggets provide more clarity on the situation.