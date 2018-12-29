Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Will not return Friday
Beasley will not return to Friday's game against the Spurs due to a left ankle injury, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Beasley was having a good night before exiting. He accumulated 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, and one assist across 26 minutes before sustaining the injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but expect an update once the Nuggets provide more clarity on the situation.
More News
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Sets new career high in loss•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Drops season-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 12 points in 22 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Produces with extended opportunity•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Double-figures again for Beasley•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 14 points in Friday's win•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...