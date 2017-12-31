Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Will play through elbow injury
Beasley (elbow) is available for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Beasley was originally listed as questionable with soreness in his right elbow. Despite being active Saturday, the second-year player has averaged just 12.6 minutes over all games in December.
