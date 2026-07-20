Nuggets' Mark Sears: Dishes out six assists in SL win

Sears supplied 17 points (2-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's 96-89 Summer League win over the Raptors.

Sears turned in a lackluster shooting performance from the field, though he got to the charity stripe often and finished as Denver's second-leading scorer. The 24-year-old point guard also led the Nuggets in assists in their Summer League finale. After totaling 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting in his first two outings in Las Vegas, Sears combined for 43 points on 10-of-25 shooting in his final two Summer League appearances.