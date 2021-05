Howard had 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a block in Friday's win over Detroit.

With an inferior, tanking opponent on the schedule, the Nuggets took advantage and rested both Facundo Campazzo and Aaron Gordon. Howard filled in for Campazzo in the backcourt and set new career highs in several categories, including points and minutes (34). If the Nuggets opt to rest some regulars against the Blazers on Sunday, Howard could again step into a larger role.