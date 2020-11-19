Howard agreed Wednesday with the Nuggets on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Howard came to an agreement with the Nuggets almost immediately after the second round of Wednesday's draft concluded, signaling that he was among the most sought-after undrafted free agents. The high-scoring guard out of Marquette has the shooting range and confidence to stick in the NBA, but he's undersized for his position and will have a difficult time holding up defensively. Howard projects to spend most of the 2020-21 season in the G League.