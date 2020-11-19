Howard signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets on Wednesday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Howard signed with the Nuggets almost immediately after the second round ended, signaling that he was among the most sought-after undrafted free agents. The high-scoring guard out of Marquette has the range and confidence to stick in the NBA, but he's undersized for his position and will have a difficult time holding up defensively. Howard projects to spend most of the 2020-21 season in the G League.