Howard was placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Howard was ruled out through contact tracing, presumably due to being a close contact of R.J. Hampton, who entered the health and safety protocol Sunday. In addition to those two players, the Nuggets will also be down Gary Harris (thigh), JaMychal Green (shoulder) and Paul Millsap (knee) on Monday, leaving the team with limited depth.