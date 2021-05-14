Howard totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT, 4-8 3Pt), one assist and one rebound in 17 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 win over the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets are without Jamal Murray (knee) indefinitely and were missing Monte Morris (rest/hamstring) and PJ Dozier (groin) Thursday which allowed Howard to see increased minutes. Howard had an efficient shooting night, making four of his eight three-point attempts. The former-Golden Eagle is a sporadic shooter, but when his shot is falling it is hard to keep him off the court. Unfortunately for Howard, he has only surpassed 10 minutes four times this season.

More News