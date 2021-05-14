Howard totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT, 4-8 3Pt), one assist and one rebound in 17 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 win over the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets are without Jamal Murray (knee) indefinitely and were missing Monte Morris (rest/hamstring) and PJ Dozier (groin) Thursday which allowed Howard to see increased minutes. Howard had an efficient shooting night, making four of his eight three-point attempts. The former-Golden Eagle is a sporadic shooter, but when his shot is falling it is hard to keep him off the court. Unfortunately for Howard, he has only surpassed 10 minutes four times this season.