Howard (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is no longer included on the official injury report ahead of the Nuggets' game Friday against the Grizzies.

Howard has received the green light to play to begin the second half after he was ruled out for the final three games before the All-Star break due to the league's health and safety protocol. The rookie point guard hasn't typically been included in head coach Michael Malone's rotation this season, appearing in only 15 games while logging no more than 12 minutes in any contest.