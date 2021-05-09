Howard popped for a career-high 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound in 13 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Nuggets' 125-119 loss to the Nets.

Denver was without five rotation players due to injury Saturday, allowing Howard to get some rare burn on the second unit in a competitive contest. As was often the case during his college days at Marquette, the rookie point guard wasn't shy about pulling the trigger during his time on the court, firing off nearly a shot per minute. Denver could look to him to provide a scoring boost for the second unit if the likes of Will Barton (hamstring), Aaron Gordon (calf), Monte Morris (hamstring) and PJ Dozier (groin) continue to miss time during the final week of the regular season.