Howard tallied 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 132-116 loss to the Blazers.

The 22-year-old ended his rookie season on a high note, averaging 19.3 points and 3.3 three-pointers while shooting 53.7 percent from the field in 27.8 minutes over his last three games. Howard took advantage of extra minutes and usage Sunday with none of the Nuggets' starters playing above 20 minutes, but the high-level production is still encouraging from a developmental standpoint. He'll look to continue contributing off the bench for the third-seeded Nuggets heading into the NBA playoffs.