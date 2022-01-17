Howard recorded 14 points (4-14 FG, 3-11 3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 115-111 defeat to the Blue Coats.

The two-way player was recently assigned to the Gold, but Howard had a rough outing during Sunday's loss. The Marquette product shot an abysmal 27 percent from three on his 11 attempts and failed to record any steals or blocks. Howard has proved that he is a more than capable scorer throughout his short time in the league, so this appearance does seem like an outlier for the 22-year-old shot-creator.