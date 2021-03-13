Howard (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was active for Friday's 103-102 win over the Grizzlies, but he didn't leave the bench in a coach's decision.

Though he was back in action after missing the Nuggets' previous three games while waiting to clear the NBA's health and safety protocol, Howard wasn't part of head coach Michael Malone's rotation. That's been par for the course throughout the season when the Nuggets haven't been shorthanded, as the two-way rookie has received double-digit minutes just twice among his 17 appearances.