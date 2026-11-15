Bagley totaled seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 13 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 win over the Pelicans.

Bagley failed to reach double figures in scoring for the third consecutive contest, though he recorded a season high in rebounds. The 27-year-old has held a routine role off the bench in his first season with the Nuggets. However, he's averaged just 12.4 minutes per outing in 11 games during the 2026-27 campaign, so he hasn't had many opportunities to get involved.