Plumlee tallied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 95-90 loss to the Wizards.

Plumlee had a decent game considering the outcome Sunday, falling just one point shy of a double-double. He has been clinging onto standard league value due primarily to his ability to put up out of position stats. If the Nuggets decide to rest players at all down the stretch, Plumlee could find himself in a larger role from time to time with his ability to play both the four and the five.