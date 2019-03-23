Plumlee pitched in 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 111-93 win over the Knicks.

Plumlee continues to see his minutes overlap some with star center Nikola Jokic, thus affording the 29-year-old backup big man decent playing time. Plumlee had gone eight straight games without reaching double figures in scoring. Nevertheless, he has still been producing quality contributons across several other categories (boards, dimes, blocks) and remains a fairly solid fantasy option, especially in deeper leagues.