Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Another strong effort Saturday
Plumlee totaled 17 points (5-5 FG, 7-10 FT), six rebound,s four assists, and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 victory over Philadelphia.
Plumlee played well again Saturday despite heading back to the bench. Jamal Murray (ankle) was out for this one which meant there was some additional playing time to go around. Garbage time was also a factor and Plumlee is likely to struggle to have nights such as this moving forward, outside of blowouts such as this.
