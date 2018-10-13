Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Appears set for drop in production
Plumlee had six points (3-7 FG), nine rebounds, two assists, and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's 98-93 preseason victory over the Bulls.
The Nuggets ran what is going to be close to their regular season rotation Friday, with Plumlee picking up 19 minutes off the bench. A healthy Paul Millsap and the continuing growth of both Trey Lyles and Juancho Hernangomez is almost certain to hurt the value of Plumlee. While he will almost certainly have the odd good game, his value lies in deeper formats at this stage.
