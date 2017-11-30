Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Available to play Thursday
Plumlee (abdomen) is available to play in Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Plumlee strained his core earlier this week, but hasn't missed any time and will once again be available to play Thursday. That being said, Plumlee has seen just 16 and 12 minutes, respectively, over the last two games and will likely need to gain some more playing time before becoming a reliable fantasy option. For now, he'll continue to operate as Nikola Jokic's backup at center, which restricts Plumlee's overall upside.
More News
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable Thursday vs. Bulls•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Upgraded to probable Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Questionable to play vs. Jazz•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Sees extra run in loss•
-
Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Upgraded to probable Sunday•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.