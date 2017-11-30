Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Available to play Thursday

Plumlee (abdomen) is available to play in Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Plumlee strained his core earlier this week, but hasn't missed any time and will once again be available to play Thursday. That being said, Plumlee has seen just 16 and 12 minutes, respectively, over the last two games and will likely need to gain some more playing time before becoming a reliable fantasy option. For now, he'll continue to operate as Nikola Jokic's backup at center, which restricts Plumlee's overall upside.