Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Back at practice
Plumlee (foot) was able to go through parts of practice Wednesday, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
The big man hasn't played in nearly a full calendar month, so while he was held out of certain portions of practice, it's nonetheless encouraging that he was back on the floor. The Nuggets are yet to issue an official update on his status but one is expected after Thursday's session.
