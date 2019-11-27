Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Back-to-back strong outings
Plumlee tallied a season-high 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Nuggets' 117-104 win over the Wizards.
For the second game in a row, Plumlee established a new top mark in scoring for the campaign, with the supremely efficient shooting aiding his efforts. While the recent spike in production is encouraging, Plumlee's playing time and overall fantasy upside remains capped so long as the Nuggets are at full strength in the frontcourt.
