Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Checks back in
Plumlee (ankle) returned to Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Plumlee was questionable to return due to a right ankle injury, but the medical staff has cleared him to return for the second half.
