Plumlee (abdominal) has made a full recovery and is cleared for the start of training camp, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Plumlee underwent core muscle surgery back in April, but he expectation was that he'd be ready to go in time for training camp. That's now been confirmed, so look for the big man to be a full go ahead of the team's upcoming preseason slate. With both Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap locked into starting roles at center and power forward, respectively, Plumlee will once again have to settle for a complementary role off the bench. Plumlee averaged 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 19.5 minutes last season and he's likely looking at a similar role ahead of the upcoming campaign.