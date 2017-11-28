Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Cleared to play Tuesday

Plumlee (abdomen) will be available for Tuesday's matchup against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Plumlee was probable heading into the contest, so his injury seemingly isn't giving him much discomfort, and it's not too surprising that he'll take the floor Tuesday. His role has fluctuated over the past five contests, but he's averaging 6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in 20.6 minutes per game.