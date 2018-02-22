Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Cleared to return Friday
Plumlee (calf) has been cleared to play for Friday's matchup against the Spurs and has no restrictions, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Plumlee has missed the past eight games with a right calf strain, however he has been cleared to return Friday. He had moved to the starting lineup prior to suffering the injury, and it's uncertain whether or not he will rejoin the starters or come off the bench. In the 10 games prior to his injury, Plumlee averaged 8.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over 23.7 minutes.
