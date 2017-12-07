Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Coming off bench Wednesday

Plumlee will come off the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans, Jason Kosmicki of the Nuggets Radio Network reports.

Plumlee will come off the bench as the Nuggets turn to a smaller lineup to better matchup with the Pelicans as Kenneth Faried will start at center. With the usual starters Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic both out with injuries, Plumlee will likely still see substantial minutes as the Nuggets are thin in the frontcourt. If Jokic continues to miss games, the Nuggets will likely continue to going with the best matchup when determining their frontcourt starters.