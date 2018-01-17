Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Coming off bench
Plumlee (abdomen) will play a reserve role in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Plumlee was listed as probable heading into the evening, and will indeed give it a go. Coach Mike Malone indicated during pregame that he may shake up the starting lineup, which has indeed resulted in the big man being replaced by Will Barton. He has averaged 6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across 17.1 minutes in 22 appearances off the bench this season.
