Plumlee finished with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 33 minutes Sunday against the Knicks.

Plumlee was excellent in extended run, finishing in double digits for the eigth time on the year and tying a season-best with six dimes. The veteran center saw a season-high 33 minutes of run as fellow frontcourt make Paul Millsap was forced to miss the game due to a quadriceps injury. Though he's providing a solid average line of 6.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, Plumlee sees just 17.2 minutes per game as the primary backup to Nikola Jokic, hampering his ability to produce at a fantasy-relevant level.