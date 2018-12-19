Plumlee finished with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in the Nuggets' 126-118 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Plumlee continues to be the right fit at the starting power forward spot for coach Mike Malone during the absence of Paul Millsap (toe). The six-year veteran has posted double-digit scoring efforts in three of his first four starts in Millsap's stead, and he figures to continue offering strong complementary production in both points and rebounds while he remains the beneficiary of extended minutes. The one big difference for Plumlee when playing on the first unit is having to share the frontcourt with Nikola Jokic, who serves as competition of sorts for him on the boards.