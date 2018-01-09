Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Continues solid stint as starter

Plumlee registered 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 124-114 loss to the Warriors.

Plumlee posted double digits in the scoring column for only the third time in the last 10 games while remaining perfect from the field for the second contest over the last three. The 27-year-old big man's most consistent contributions continue come on the glass, as he's now brought in eight rebounds in five of his last seven games, and no fewer than five in any outing since Dec. 8. Coach Mike Malone appears satisfied with a Plumlee-Trey Lyles starter-reserve combo for the time being while Paul Millsap (wrist) remains sidelined, but once the latter returns, Plumlee's playing time is the most likely to take a hit due to Lyles' more dynamic overall skill set.