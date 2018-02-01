Coach Michael Malone said Plumlee (calf) is not expected to play in the next couple of games and his absence could potentially extend to a range of 2-to-4 weeks, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Plumlee had already been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with the Thunder, but it appears he's now set to miss at least the next handful of games. A 2-to-4 week timetable was suggested, though it doesn't sound like anything official has been decided on that front quite yet. Either way, Plumlee is set to sit out at least the next few contests while going through the recovery process and more updates should be provided once he's able to start ramping up his activity. With Plumlee out, the likes of Trey Lyles and Darrell Arthur should help pick up the slack at power forward.