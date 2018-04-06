Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Decent all-around game Thursday
Plumlee registered six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block during Thursday's 100-96 win over Minnesota.
Plumlee finished with a decent all-around game off the bench Thursday, as he hauled in the second highest rebounding total for Denver. The 27-year-old is currently averaging 7.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over 71 games this season.
