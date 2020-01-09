Plumlee provided 10 points (5-6 FG), five rebounds and four assists in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 win over the Mavericks.

Plumlee pitched in solid counting stats while providing efficient scoring. Occasionally he will end up essentially splitting time with Nikola Jokic, but both are strictly centers, so even on a night like this when Paul Millsap (knee) is held out it doesn't necessarily translate into more playing time for Plumlee.