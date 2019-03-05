Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Doesn't score in loss
Plumlee finished with four rebounds, three assists and a block over 14 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Spurs on Monday.
Plumlee failed to register any points in Monday's loss, playing just 14 minutes off the bench. Plumlee has been a solid contributor for the Nuggets in 20.6 minutes per game this season, but Monday's stat line represents his very low floor. He's capable of a double-double on any given night, but his production (unfortunately for fantasy owners) has been sporadic for large stretches of the season.
