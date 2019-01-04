Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-double in 30 minutes
Plumlee pitched in 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 117-113 win over the Kings.
Plumlee drew another start with Paul Millsap (22 minutes) still slowly working his way back into the mix. Plumlee has posted four double-doubles this season, already eclipsing last season's total (three). With that being said, Millsap will likely rejoin the starting five in the near future, pushing Plumlee back into a reserve role.
