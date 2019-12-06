Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-double in blowout
Plumlee supplied 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals in just 21 minutes during Denver's 129-92 drubbing of the Knicks on Thursday.
Plumlee got some additionally run with Denver up by 23 going into the fourth quarter and there were plenty of stats to go around against the lowly Knicks. Despite being a versatile center, he remains more of an insurance policy/handcuff for Nikola Jokic than an independent fantasy contributor at this time.
