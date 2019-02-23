Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-doubles in Friday's win
Plumlee ended with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-7 FT), 13 rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 114-104 victory over Dallas.
Plumlee played 22 minutes off the bench Friday, coming away with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Trey Lyles (hamstring) could miss up to two weeks, allowing Plumlee to see additional playing time moving forward. Plumlee has put together a nice season, due in large part to the fact a number of players have missed games due to various injuries. That being said, he is more of a deep league option at this stage, barring any further injuries to key players.
