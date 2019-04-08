Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-doubles in spot start
Plumlee furnished 10 points (5-12 FG), 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in the Nuggets' 115-108 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Plumlee ultimately fouled out, but he was able to put together a solid across-the-board performance prior to that point. The veteran big man drew the start for Nikola Jokic (rest), which led to his first double-double since March 26. Plumlee has proven a valuable second-unit contributor throughout the season and should continue seeing a solid allotment of minutes throughout Denver's playoff run.
