Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-doubles in starting role
Plumlee finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 105-99 victory over Memphis.
Plumlee moved into the starting lineup Monday and delivered his third double-double of the season. He had nice across the board production and played a season-high 35 minutes. It remains to be seen whether this move sticks moving forward or if it was simply matchup based. Nonetheless, Plumlee is going to be seeing more playing time with Paul Millsap (toe) slated to miss up to six weeks. Plumlee doesn't have the highest ceiling but should provide a nice floor if you need a center.
