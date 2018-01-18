Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-doubles in Wednesday start
Plumlee generated 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals and two assists across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the Clippers.
Plumlee had been limited to 14 minutes of the bench Tuesday as he worked through an abdominal injury. The 27-year-old's scoring and rebounding totals were both season highs, and the point tally was his first in double digits since Jan. 8. Plumlee continues to turn in consistently strong work on the glass irrespective of his scoring fluctuations, as he's hauled in at least eight rebounds in five of nine January contests. The five-year veteran projects to continue seeing starts at power forward while Paul Millsap (wrist) remains sidelined, an absence that's expected to endure until sometime after the All-Star break.
