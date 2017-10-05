Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Double-doubles in Wednesday's start
Plumlee tallied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and seven assists across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 122-104 preseason win over the Lakers.
Plumlee drew the start in place of Nikola Jokic (elbow) and was a force down low, posting his second double-double in three exhibitions in the process. Coming off a career-best 10.4 points per game in the 2016-17 campaign, Plumlee projects as one of the NBA's most well-rounded reserve centers, giving the Nuggets an offensively proficient 1-2 punch at the five.
