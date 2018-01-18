Plumlee will start at power forward Wednesday against the Clippers.

Plumlee will pick up the start with Jamal Murray sidelined with a concussion. The big man played through an abdominal injury Tuesday, though he wound up seeing just 14 minutes off the bench. He should be in for an increased role Wednesday; he's averaging 8.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 23.9 minutes per game in 21 starts this season.