Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Draws start
Plumlee is starting Sunday's game against Portland, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
With the Nuggets resting three starters, Plumlee will join the first unit in place of Nikola Jokic. Plumlee's last start dates back to Feb. 11 against Miami.
