Plumlee was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.

Plumlee was ejected after getting into an altercation with Derrick Favors midway through the first quarter Wednesday. It's unclear if he's at risk of missing additional time, but any additional punishments should be in place ahead of Friday's tilt with the Suns.

