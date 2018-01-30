Plumlee exited Monday's game against the Celtics in the fourth quarter with an injury to his lower body, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

The exact specificity and severity of the injury remains unclear, but Plumlee looked to be in significant pain while exiting the court. If he's unable to play on the short turnaround Tuesday against the Spurs, Kenneth Faried and Trey Lyles could be asked to take on more minutes.