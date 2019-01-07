Plumlee is likely to move to a bench role for Monday's game against the Rockets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Both Plumlee and Torrey Craig are seemingly ticketed for spots on the second unit after coach Michael Malone remarked after Saturday's 123-110 win over the Hornets that he felt Paul Millsap and Gary Harris were ready to reclaim starting gigs. Millsap was sidelined for nearly three weeks in December with a fractured toe and had been eased back into the rotation off the bench in Denver's last four games, with his minutes increased from 14 to 27 over that stretch. Now that Millsap is conditioned to play a normal allotment of minutes, Plumlee should see a more limited role following an 11-game run as a starter. His fantasy utility should take a hit as a result after Plumlee averaged 8.4 points (on 57.1 percent shooting from the field), 7.7 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 27.5 minutes per game over that stretch.