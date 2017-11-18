Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Expecting to play Friday
Coach Mike Malone indicated that Plumlee (abdomen) "should" be able to play Friday against the Pelicans, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Plumlee only logged six minutes in Monday's loss to the Trail Blazers, so he presumably suffered the injury during that contest. Assuming he avoids any setbacks prior to tip-off, it looks like he is on track to help provide depth in the Nuggets' frontcourt. Expect confirmation on his status closer to game-time.
