Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Fills out stat sheet in Monday's start
Plumlee supplied 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 104-101 win over the Trail Blazers.
The five-year veteran was back in the starting lineup after the Nuggets had gone with a smaller first unit in last Friday's loss to the Suns. Plumlee produced his second double-digit scoring effort in the last three games, and his layup off a Nikola Jokic assist with 1:26 remaining snapped a 95-95 tie. The 27-year-old continues to serve as a consistent threat on the boards, and he often complements his rebounding totals with some serviceable scoring contributions. However, Plumlee is destined for a move back to the second unit -- where he would presumably have to compete with Trey Lyles for minutes -- when Paul Millsap eventually returns from his wrist injury at some point after the All-Star break.
